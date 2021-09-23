Lavazza, 500 million maxi-loan: acquisition in sight?

Lavazza obtained a five-year loan of 500 million linked to specific sustainability objectives. Among the banks involved in the BNL transaction, Banco Bpm and Intesa Sanpaolo, which acted as mandated lead arrangers and lenders. Market rumors, relaunched on some sites, suggest an imminent acquisition operation.

The Lavazza family has been the protagonist of an intense purchasing campaign in recent years: through the Finlav finance company, in 2020 it acquired 17.7% of Ivs Group, the Italian leader in beverage and snack vending machines. It first took over Mars' vending division, Australia's Blue Pod Coffee, which followed the merger Esp in France and Nims in Italy. In 2017, three acquisitions made directly by Lavazza: the French Carte Noire, the Danish Merrild and the Canadian Kicking Horse Coffee.

Meanwhile, the company announced the opening this month of its first flagship store in the UK, the first concept coffee store outside of Italy, on Great Marlborough Street. “As part of the Group's internationalization process, the UK is one of the key markets of our business; therefore the London flagship store represents a strategic investment for us as a global brand and strengthens our commitment to the local market. We are proud to finally be able to open the doors of a store that will allow us to connect with our British and international consumers on a new level, with tangible brand experiences”, said Gloria Bagdadli, Global Retailing Director of the Lavazza Group.