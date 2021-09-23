Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Leonardo DiCaprio invests in emerging cultured meat companies
Two companies with the ability to produce beef from animal cells
Today, Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, two companies among the leaders in the emerging cultured meat sector, announce an investment by environmental activist and Oscar-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio. Both companies demonstrated the ability to produce beef directly from animal cells, with the unveiling of the first hamburger grown by Mosa Meat in 2013 and the first steak and ribeye grown by Aleph Farms...
EFA News - European Food Agency