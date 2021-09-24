Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Lavazza Group and Yum accelerate the expansion of coffee shops in China
Partnership also extended to product distribution
Yum China Holdings and Luigi Lavazza SpA have announced that, as part of their joint venture, they intend to accelerate the expansion of the Lavazza coffee shop network in China, aiming to open 1000 stores by 2025. Initially, 200 million will be allocated to the joint venture. dollars to finance future growth. In addition, the Joint Venture is expected to become Lavazza's exclusive distributor...
