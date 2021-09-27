Ilpra, half year in strong growth

Ilpra's Board of Directors approved the Consolidated Half-Year Report as at 30 June 2021. The revenues of the Mortara (PV) company, specialized in machinery and technologies for food packaging, amounted to Euro 20.3 million, an increase of 32 , 5% compared to 30 June 2020 (Euro 15.3 million). Revenues achieved in Italy are equal to Euro 8.2 million, an increase of 69% compared to Euro 4.8 million at 30 June 2020, and represent 40% of the total (32% at 30 June 2020). Revenues achieved abroad are equal to Euro 12.1 million, up by 16% compared to 30 June 2020 (Euro 10.5 million) and represent 60% of the total (68% as of 30 June 2020).

The Gross Operating Margin is equal to Euro 4.4 million, an increase of 66.7% compared to 30 June 2020 (Euro 2.6 million). The Net Operating Margin is equal to Euro 3.4 million, + 100.6% compared to 30 June 2020 (Euro 1.7 million). The pre-tax result, equal to Euro 3.3 million, recorded a significant increase of + 109.4% compared to 30 June 2020 (Euro 1.6 million).

Consolidated Net Profit stands at Euro 2.6 million, an increase of + 100% compared to 30 June 2020 (Euro 1.3 million). The Net Financial Position is cash positive for Euro 1.0 million, a significant improvement compared to Euro 1.9 million (debt) at 31 December 2020. Equity is Euro 22.9 million (Euro 21.1 million at December 31, 2020.

Maurizio Bertocco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to close a further six months of growth and improvement in margins, in continuity with the 2020 financial year. We continue our growth path, aimed at consolidating the position of the Ilpra Group among the leaders in the reference market. Based on the results of the first half, the many development projects the Group is working on and UCIMA forecasts, which estimates growth of 6-8% for the sector, also in light of the 10.7% increase in order intake , we look forward to a positive performance for the whole of 2021”.