ANA: refrigerant for cooling meals and drinks on board aircraft

Adopted for several days by the Japanese airline

All Nippon Airways (Ana), a Japanese airline, has recently adopted a new way to cool meals and drinks on board on all domestic flights, to reduce CO2 emissions and operating costs.In Ana, the dry ice traditionally used in the trolleys on board national flights to cool meals and drinks in flight results in an annual CO2 emission of approximately 1700 tons. Since April 2020, the company has started studying...

