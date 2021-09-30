Oil. Sudan aspires to the International Olive Council

The interim charge for affairs of the Embassy of Sudan, Husam Eldeen Ettayeb, was received at his request by the executive director of the IOC (International Olive Council), Abdellatif Ghedira, in the presence of the head of the organization's external relations department. Ettayeb delivered an official letter in which Sudan's agriculture minister expresses his government's willingness to join the Council. To make it known today the same IOC.

The bureaucratic process begins from here, i.e. the necessary steps, explained by the executive director to the envoy, which will bring the Sudanese proposal to the attention of the members of the Council. The next step, suggested by Ghedira, will be a videoconference meeting to present in detail the activities of the IOC to the government of the Arab-African Republic, and to illustrate the Sudanese olive sector and its expectations to the IOC. The Sudanese appointee, the note concludes, "welcomed the proposal and agreed to forward it to his authorities".

The International Olive Council is the only international organization in the world dedicated to olive oil and table olives. It has its headquarters in Madrid, where it was created in 1959 under the auspices of the United Nations. It currently has dozens of member countries including Europeans (including Italy), and extra-Europeans, and in all likelihood, the flag of Sudan will also rise very soon on the gate of the Madrid office.