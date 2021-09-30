Tuttofood: 2,200 exhibitors expected

Fiera Milano is preparing to welcome 2,200 exhibitors from 40 countries for the TuttoFood and HostMilano fairs, scheduled from 22 to 26 October. This was announced by the managing director, Luca Palermo , during the presentation conference.

"We will bring together the best of the demand with the best of the offer: among the confirmed buyers, we have operators coming not only from all over Europe, but also from North and South America and the Middle East. Once again Milan will confirm its leading role as catalyst of international events and appointments", said the CEO.