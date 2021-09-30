Eima: the exhibition of agricultural and gardening machines is back

Eima international, the international exhibition of agricultural and gardening machinery, is back. In Bologna, from 19 to 23 October, a four-day event dedicated to the manufacturing industries and their cutting-edge technologies in the sector.

An event promoted every two years since 1969, with the 2021 edition which, due to covid, was brought forward to October, unlike the previous November editions. The event, organized by Federunacoma (National Federation of agricultural machinery manufacturers) and its service company Federunacoma Surl, takes place in collaboration with Bolognafiere.

The exhibition is an opportunity for professionals and the curious to deepen the sector and respond to their technical needs. Thanks to a product organization of the exhibition, visitors will be able to better organize their visits.

Eima, which takes place in the Bologna exhibition center, sees the participation of operators in the sector from over 60 countries, with about 1950 exhibitors and over 50,000 models of vehicles, machines and equipment for any type of agricultural or "green" processing and for any business model. This year it will be organized in 14 product sectors and also divided into the specialized shows of Eima components, Eima green, Eima energy, Eima idrotech and Eima digital.