Bruxelles mood in Turin with the Tripel B Fest "Casa Belgio"

The sparkling, cheerful and nonconformist spirit of the city of Brussels is about to land in Turin on the occasion of the sixth edition of the Tripel B Fest "Casa Belgio", an event dedicated to Belgian beer, whose centuries-old tradition has been inscribed in the intangible heritage of humanity since 2016 of Unesco. The Tripel B Fest will take place in the Docks Dora location from Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 October and is organized by Tripel B, a company born from the passion of 3 Italian-Belgian couples who are committed not only to import the finest labels into Italy, but also to promote the culture of beer in a broad sense.

A particular focus this year will be dedicated to the production of the Brussels Capital region. An official ceremony with the institutions will take place on Saturday 9 October, sponsored by the Belgian embassy in Rome. Two tasting events are scheduled, Friday 8 and Saturday 9 October, also involving travel agents affiliated with a specific tour operator and other representatives of the tourism industry, to stimulate the resumption of travel to and from Brussels. Similarly, institutions, businesses, associations and companies interested in the opportunities offered by Brussels for the organization of events and conventions will participate. Connoisseurs and enthusiasts of beer, will therefore be able to discover ancient stories, legends and secrets related to the historic breweries of the city and learn the rudiments of professional tasting that involves, in addition to taste, also sight and smell.

During the four days of the festival, fourteen master brewers will alternate and present their creations to the public: more than 70 labels will be available, accompanied by Italian gastronomic excellence. There are also many collateral events: football fans, for example, will be able to attend the match between Belgium and France on Thursday 7 October, valid for the Nations League semifinal. In front of the big screen, the Big Rom will be served, a beer created in honor of the Red Devils bomber, Romelu Lukaku: dark, rich in taste, complex but well balanced, with a solid malty base and a very evident aroma of dark caramel, molasses and yeast.