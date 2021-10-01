Umbrian agri-food excellences at Eurochocolate

The Umbria region will be among the main protagonists of the 27th edition of Eurochocolate to be held from 15 to 24 October next at the Umbriafiere exhibition center in Bastia Umbra, Perugia. There are three projects, commissioned by the managing authority of the rural development program for Umbria, which will turn the spotlight on typical Umbrian, quality and certified products and Umbrian excellences: the installation Andiamo al Nocciolo, a rich program of guided tastings and the exhibition relating to the Angolo di Campo photo contest.

Absolute novelty this year at Eurochocolate, the installation of a small hazelnut grove, aimed at enhancing an Italian product of excellence strongly linked to the world of chocolate and which in recent years has begun to play an interesting role also within the production chain Umbrian agri-food: hazelnut, encouraged by the region through the rural development program. Placed externally, at the entrance to the event, a path between real hazelnut trees, from 80 cm in height up to their maximum development which can exceed 3 meters, will act as the main access corridor to the event. The exhibition will be carried out in collaboration with Umbraflor and the foundation for agricultural education in Perugia. A special focus will be dedicated to the new variety of hazelnut made in Umbria: the tonda Francescana, the result of research by the department of agricultural, food and environmental sciences of the University of Perugia and produced by the nursery of the foundation for agricultural education in Perugia.

There is also space for typical Umbrian products: from PDO extra virgin olive oil, to the lentil of Castelluccio di Norcia IGP, passing through the spelled of Monteleone di Spoleto Dop and the potato of Colfiorito IGP, up to the Umbrian wines Doc and Docg. Led by the master confectioners and chocolatiers of Eurochocolate, there will be twenty tastings scheduled, ready to propose different combinations, such as chocolate pralines filled with oil cream, chocolate and lentil truffles, potato donuts with cocoa or tart spelled with chocolate ganache. Also at the Chocolate Experience pavilion it will also be possible to visit the exhibition dedicated to the winning photos of the #AngolodiCampo contest - 2021 edition, promoted by the managing authority of the 2014-2022 rural development program.