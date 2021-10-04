Domori (Illy) and Galup save the Streglio chocolate

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Streglio, the chocolate factory in None (Turin), a historic product of the territory, is reborn thanks to the Domori company (Illy group), which has taken over the former factory in via Sestriere which has been standing still for about three years, while Galup, which collaborates with Domori for the production of panettone and pandoro, he bought the brand. An investment of 10 million euros that in...