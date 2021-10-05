World trade in olive oil and table olives: a first assessment





The International Olive Council, Coi, announces today that in the first ten months of the 2020/2021 agricultural campaign, olive oil exports to China and Japan decreased by 5.2% and 16.5%, respectively. By contrast, from September 2020 to July 2021, table olive imports grew by 8%.

Eight markets represent about 81% of the imports of olive and virgin olive oils in the world; United States with 36%, European Union with 15%, Brazil with 8%, Japan with 7%, Canada with 5%, China with 4%, Australia with 3% and Russia with 3%. In the first months of the aforementioned campaign, imports of olive oils and virgin olive oils in the first eight markets reached 748356 tons (-6.9%, compared to the same period of the previous campaign).

The document examines the eight markets, namely those of Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, Russia, USA, Extra-EU, Intra-EU. Further details in the PDF published at the bottom of this EFA News.



