Nutkao takes over the Belgian Boerrineke

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Nutkao, a Cuneo-based company controlled by the White Bridge Investments fund, which has been creating and producing creams and chocolates on behalf of third parties with over 180 million in turnover for more than 30 years, accelerates the expansion plan thanks to the acquisition of 100% of the Belgian Boerrineke SV, previously owned by the Van Weyenberg family and Paul-Henry Verhelst , with an annual...