Startup: Camst launches calls, with the possibility of investing in equity
Selections for 15 companies, until November 14th
Camst group, one of the most important Italian player in the catering business, launches a call for startups, with the aim of developing innovative solutions in the food, retail tech and facility management sectors. The call - which will remain open until November 14 - is reserved for startups already established with validated prototype or solutions ready in 6-10 months. Other fundamental requirements are: the scalability of the proposed technologies, a close-knit team with a good mix of experiences and solutions that meet one or more of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs of the UN 2030 Agenda).
A jury made up of Camst Group managers and partners will select 15 startups that will take part in the virtual pitches to be held in early December . From that moment on, co-innovation paths will begin with the company for the most interesting projects, with the possibility of investing in equity. There are ten areas of innovation of the call: Automated commerce, In-store & restaurant tech, Disruptive food, Blockchain & traceability, Innovative packaging, Socio health caring food, Circular economy & food waste, Welfare, Inclusion & Community Engagement, Education, nutrition & health.
Project partners are: Gsk, Amadori Group, University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo, Le Village by Crédit Agricole Milano, Parma Is, ART-ER, Terre Ducali, Think4Food, MUG by Emil Banca, Réseau Entreprendre.
EFA News - European Food Agency