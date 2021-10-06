Startup: Camst launches calls, with the possibility of investing in equity

Camst group, one of the most important Italian player in the catering business, launches a call for startups, with the aim of developing innovative solutions in the food, retail tech and facility management sectors. The call - which will remain open until November 14 - is reserved for startups already established with validated prototype or solutions ready in 6-10 months. Other fundamental requirements are: the scalability of the proposed technologies, a close-knit team with a good mix of experiences and solutions that meet one or more of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs of the UN 2030 Agenda).

A jury made up of Camst Group managers and partners will select 15 startups that will take part in the virtual pitches to be held in early . From that moment on, co-innovation paths will begin with the company for the most interesting projects, with the possibility of investing in equity. There are ten areas of innovation of the call: Automated commerce, In-store & restaurant tech, Disruptive food, Blockchain & traceability, Innovative packaging, Socio health caring food, Circular economy & food waste, Welfare, Inclusion & Community Engagement, Education, nutrition & health.

Project partners are: Gsk, Amadori Group, University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo, Le Village by Crédit Agricole Milano, Parma Is, ART-ER, Terre Ducali, Think4Food, MUG by Emil Banca, Réseau Entreprendre.