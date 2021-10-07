Marr: revenues in the 3Q of € 532 M (+ 30%)

Marr. Italy's leading company in food distribution to foodservice, achieved total revenues in the quarter of approximately 532 million euros, including 22 million of revenues relating to the activities of the Verrini Group that joined Marr last April (see EFA article News of 3/5/2021), an increase compared to the 509 million recorded in 2019 and a clear increase (+ 30%) compared to the 409 million obtained in 2020, and also in the same quarter of 2019 (+ 4%).

"This result - explains a note - extremely positive, which confirms Marr's ability to seize and anticipate the consumption opportunities that are offered to it, is compared with market data (Confcommercio Research Office) which show, in the two-month period July-August in the hotel, meals and out-of-home sector, a general growth in quantities of around 10% over the previous year and a decline of around 12% over the same period in 2019".

The Cremonini group company has also announced an investment plan for the construction of new platforms and the repositioning and expansion of operating units for approximately 170 million euros, in the period 2021-2024.