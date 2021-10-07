Parma Ham returns to Anuga

After Cibus, the Parma Ham Consortium continues the exhibition calendar of the "restart" and returns to Anuga, the largest international exhibition dedicated to the food sector, from 9 to 13 October in Cologne.

"Anuga has always represented a very important international stage for quality products like ours", declared Alessandro Utini, president of the Consortium, "and it is even more so today in this restart phase. With the first signs of recovery, this it is the ideal moment for us to analyze the market situation of Parma Ham and to have a close relationship with the experts of the sector. Anuga represents in some way a strategic showcase to return to promote Parma Ham at full capacity on international markets also in light of the excellent results obtained by the pre-packaged segment which recorded a 17% increase in exports, a phenomenon which, in addition to marking a significant change in purchasing and consumption choices, prompted us to launch various enhancement projects of Prosciutto di Parma in close collaboration with some European large-scale retail chains".

In 2020, exports, involving over 84 countries, generated an estimated turnover of € 260 million, with approximately 2,500,000 Parma hams, equal to 29% of branded hams. The best results were recorded in those markets where the share of the product in trays was preponderant with respect to sales in other channels: this is the case in most of the countries of central and northern Europe such as Belgium, Holland, Poland and Denmark; but the United States remains the market with the greatest potential. Here, despite the drop in sales due to the closure of the restaurant, pre-sliced products recorded an exceptional leap of 46%, overtaking Germany (12 million trays) and thus becoming the second market for sliced products after the United Kingdom (18 million trays).

In Anuga the exhibition area of the Parma Ham Consortium is located in Hall 5.2 - position A 011.