Amadori returns to Anuga and grows on foreign markets

The Amadori Group grows abroad and returns as a protagonist at the Anuga fair, one of the main agri-food events in Europe, scheduled at the Koelnmesse in Cologne from Saturday 9 to Wednesday 13 October. Germany and the other EU and continental European countries, in addition to Great Britain, are the main foreign destination markets for the company, which over the years has developed an ad hoc range for exports, diversified between traditional and innovative products, all characterized by the 100% Italian quality of the integrated Amadori supply chain.

“We currently serve customers in 35 countries across Europe, neighboring states of Africa and the Middle East, up to Hong Kong, markets that generate significant value for the Group's turnover”, explains Sandro Sabelli, Amadori's director of foreign sales, by-products and Business Development. "We decided to return to Anuga, the reference event in Europe for the sector, to strengthen ourselves in our main markets and grow in other countries, for example in Northern Europe and Scandinavia: evolved markets, with consumers attentive to high quality products, certified and characterized by excellent production methods, such as outdoor farming, vegetable and non-GMO feeding, the total exclusion of antibiotics and organic. Characteristics that reflect our offer, in particular through the Il Campese chicken supply chain, Quality 10+ chicken and turkey and organic chicken".

At the Amadori stand in Anuga (Hall 6, E90 / E98), there will be an exhibition with over 30 references dedicated to export and an open kitchen inside the stand, where tasty chicken recipes will be prepared and served, breaded and roasted.