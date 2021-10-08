Fruit Attraction: wholesale markets towards common European scenarios

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

With Italmercati and Mercasa the model of networks between markets sets the standard in Europe. At Fruit Attraction (Ifema, Madrid, 5-7 October 2021), new prospects for collaboration are born between these two networks, one Italian and the other Spanish, which bring together 42 agri-food centers in Italy and Spain. The Madrid fair was in fact the occasion for the meeting between the president of Italmercati,...