Fruit Attraction: wholesale markets towards common European scenarios

Italmercati and Mercasa weave new prospects for collaboration between market networks

With Italmercati and Mercasa the model of networks between markets sets the standard in Europe. At Fruit Attraction (Ifema, Madrid, 5-7 October 2021), new prospects for collaboration are born between these two networks, one Italian and the other Spanish, which bring together 42 agri-food centers in Italy and Spain. The Madrid fair was in fact the occasion for the meeting between the president of Italmercati,...

