Typical products: UE verdict on champagne

"Finally a clear stop to unadeguate use, exploitable and evocative of protected denominations names in UE": this states Luigi Scordamaglia, CEO of Filiera Italia, to the verdict that the Italian Supreme Court has made against the misuse of terms or graphs recalling local european products.

The verdict comes after the appeal of the Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne (CIVC), an organization that protects the interests of champagne producers, against a chain of Spanish bars that had used the name "Champanillo" for advertising purposes, a name that referred to champagne complete with apparatus evocative iconographic. "Good news also for our dop economy - continues Scordamaglia -, a universe that counts 316 products between Dop, Igp and Stg for a value of almost 17 billion euros, numbers that make our country a leader in Europe". The event, in fact, has a historical significance in the campaign to combat Italian sounding in Europe in which our country is engaged in all the competent offices. "This sentence - the director continues - can also be applied to the many imitations of Italian PDOs".

And he concludes: "Now the EU enters into bilateral agreements, essential to further accelerate our exports, which are already constantly increasing and directed towards the historic record of 50 billion euros, with third countries able to enforce the same protection rules beyond the EU border’.