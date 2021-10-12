Sustainable mobility: first fully electric truck for Lidl

Lidl Italia, in collaboration with LC3 Trasporti and Scania, has equipped itself with the first battery-powered electric industrial vehicle. Scania's new electric vehicle BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), in circulation since September, has a range of about 250 km and is equipped with a refrigerated box of 23 europallets refrigerated with liquid nitrogen, a combination provided by LC3 Trasporti which allows to completely reduce CO2, fine dust and NOX emissions and to eliminate noise pollution. The 3-axle chassis has an electric motor with a continuous power of 230 kW (313 HP) and a peak of 295 kW (401 HP), while the refrigerated box provides for the possibility of obtaining two distinct areas for the transport of goods to different storage temperatures.

Luca Ros, Logistics Director Lidl Italy commented on Lidl's commitment to increasingly green logistics: "Our long-term goal is the decarbonisation of transport and the launch of this new battery electric industrial vehicle is an important step forward in this direction. This is a journey that began years ago and which today sees us among the protagonists of environmentally friendly logistics, being able to include a fleet increasingly fueled by alternative fuels. Thanks to the virtuous partnership with Scania and LC3 we place ourselves as pioneers of sustainable heavy transport and we are proud to be able to announce the launch of our first electric vehicle. The operation does not end here, as in the coming months an expansion of the fleet is also planned to serve other Lidl logistics centers in Italy".