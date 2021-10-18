Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Danone: Gavelli promoted to head of Italy
The group reorganizes all brands under a single leadership
Fabrizio Gavelli, former CEO of Mellin and Nutricia, was appointed CEO of Danone Italia, replacing Albero Savia, who held the position since January 2019. Currently the new CEO was responsible for the Specialized Nutrition South Europe division.Graduated in Economics and Commerce from the University of Bologna, 52 years old, Gavelli joined Danone in 2005 as marketing director of Mellin and subsequently...
EFA News - European Food Agency