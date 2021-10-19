Assica brings the "Trust Your Taste" project to TuttoFood

Assica (industrial association of meat and cured meats) will present itself at TuttoFood with the project “Trust Your Taste, Choose European Quality”, which focuses on values, to propose a new supply chain model. TuttoFood, will be held in Milan from 22 to 26 October.

The association, partner of the fair since 2013, will be present with its own stand (Hall 6, stand H16-H20) to provide information on the sector, meet companies and operators in the meat and cured meat sector and explain the support that provides through its business services. Davide Calderone, director of Assica: "Our associates expect to do business at the fair, to meet international buyers, to meet operators as a very important opportunity to develop their market. The fair is an essential opportunity for create business, to identify growth opportunities, to generate investments and bring our products especially abroad".

"Trust Your Taste, Choose European Quality" aims to spread some key values and concepts, such as the quality of cured meats production, obtained in compliance with European standards, food safety, animal welfare and more generally the concept of sustainable production, which are currently among the most debated aspects in Europe. The project has a three-year duration (2021-2024), takes place in Italy and Belgium and enjoys co-financing from the European Commission under the (EU) regulation 1144/2014.

At TuttoFood, the association will hold three events for operators in the sector: the first workshop, entitled "Export in Brexit sauce" (23 October - Retail Plaza, 3.30 pm), addresses the issue of the free movement of people, goods, services and capital between Europe and the United Kingdom, following the latter's exit from the single European market. This will be followed by "The consumption of cured meats in Italy: data, trends and news from the market" (24 October - Retail Plaza, 5.00 pm), a focus on the Italian cured meats market, with an analysis of consumption and the main trends in progress, created in collaboration with Iri, a research company specializing in big data, analytics and insight. The cycle of meetings will be closed by a technical workshop entitled “Unfair practices in the agri-food supply chain: the steps forward” (25 October - Retail Plaza, 3.30 pm).