Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Miscusi grows up in Milan
The chain owned by Angelo Moratti and Kitchen Fund opens a new restaurant in Bocconi area
After the announcement of the opening in London, the pasta brand inaugurates its sixth location in Milan: among the novelties a "planet-friendly" menu, the tavern with the first miscusi cocktail bar and the "to go" version of pasta for university students.
EFA News - European Food Agency