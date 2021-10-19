It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Miscusi grows up in Milan

The chain owned by Angelo Moratti and Kitchen Fund opens a new restaurant in Bocconi area

After the announcement of the opening in London, the pasta brand inaugurates its sixth location in Milan: among the novelties a "planet-friendly" menu, the tavern with the first miscusi cocktail bar and the "to go" version of pasta for university students.

