Vending: Ivs and Liomatic merge

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Ivs Group, the Italian leader and second European operator in vending, listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, and Cafim srl, the Perugian company of the Caporali family and controlling shareholder of the Liomatic group, have signed a strategic agreement to create a single reality, which it will strengthen the leadership of each of the parties in the regions of original presence,...