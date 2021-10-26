Gesa (Cioccolatitaliani) announces 6 new openings

Gesa, a company of the Ferrieri family (and owned by the Russian private equity Mir Capital), which controls the Cioccolatitaliani, Pizzeria Italiana Espressa and BunBurgers brands, has announced the search for 150 new employees for its premises. The new hires will be distributed both in the current stores and in the 6 new premises that will be opened in Milan, Turin and Brescia. In particular, the research focuses on store managers (30%), pastry chefs (20%), dining room staff (20%), ice cream makers (10%) and chefs (20%).

"We want to hire - explains Vincenzo Ferrieri, CEO of Cioccolatitaliani, PIE and BunBurgers - young enthusiasts who have the desire to work in this sector. We are convinced that in the next 10 years the restaurant chain sector will be central to the Italian economy and it will have high growth rates. We want people who want to get involved and improve with us, we are a company that has always focused on internal growth paths, transforming young enthusiasts into professionals in the sector".

The Milanese holding of the Ferrieri family has recently started a multi-brand path to diversify its offer. Alongside the historic Cioccolatitaliani, which has 49 places in Italy and around the world, it has added two other brands: Pizzeria Italiana Espressa, BunBurgers, for a total of 61 places.