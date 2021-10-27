The new Cerealitalia introduces itself

Expanding the product lines by entering into new strategic partnerships, focusing on differentiation by "quality" and innovation: Cerealitalia Industrie Dolciarie SpA, producer of cereals, chocolate and savory snacks, is preparing to implement within the year the evolutionary path aimed at certifying the its solidity in the confectionery sector and the consolidation of brand value. The company, which has recently inaugurated a new logistics center in Melfi, presented the new product lines, expressing the proposals of the three owned brands "Cerealitalia", "Dolci Preziosi" and "Macao" and a renewed image, in in line with the company project and market trends.

An absolute novelty is certainly the company's entry into the licensed children's cereal market: with "Dolci Preziosi", a historic brand specializing in anniversary products, the company is the first in Italy to offer cereals with surprises, dedicated to the most followed by the boys. The brand thus presents the "Petali", the "Barrette al Cacao" and the "Anellini al miele" by Paw Patrol and Princess. The renewal also involves the world of cereals for adults, "with an absolute focus on the quality and origin of the main ingredients", specifies a press release. The novelties are Fruty and 20 + Pro. The first line is designed for lovers of light almond snacks (100% Italian), available in two fruit or chocolate flavored variants. 20 + Pro, on the other hand, is aimed at sports lovers looking for tasty bars like those traditionally eaten between meals, but with a high protein intake. The products in this range, with peanuts and salted caramel or dark chocolate, have 28% and 29% proteins respectively.

The graphic restyling also involved the range of Macao brand gianduia chocolate nougats, with 100% Italian hazelnuts or almonds, the Nature Snack line of croissants, not fried and without oil, based on legumes from a controlled supply chain (chickpeas and lentils) and other references of the pre-existing ranges. The Group has also renewed its willingness to invest in licensing, with the Dolci Preziosi brand, as a strategic lever for corporate growth. In this sense, the Easter 2022 campaign will present important innovations in the “partnership” portfolio, in the direction of an ever greater transversal target and an ability of the offer to grasp the new multimedia habits, even of the smallest ones.