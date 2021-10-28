The Linea Verde issues minibonds for 15 million euros

Linea Verde, Società Agricola Spa, has issued a minibond of 15 million euros, with a Sace Green guarantee, signed by UniCredit. The bond loan has a duration of seven years and is intended to support the business development program which provides for important redevelopment of the production chain, through the adoption of highly innovative technologies aimed at improving the level of efficiency and flexibility in the phases processing.

La Linea Verde, based in Manerbio (BS), is a national producer of fresh and ready-to-eat fruit and vegetables. It has 3 Italian factories plus 5 strategically located production sites in Europe, close to the salad growing areas: 3 in Spain, 1 in France and 1 in Serbia. It is present in the refrigerated counter of the fruit and vegetable department of the retail channel as it produces with the Dimmidisi brand and with the brands of large European distribution, primarily salads in bags, but also fresh vegetable-based ready meals and fresh drinks. It sells its products in 25 European countries, closed the 2020 financial year with a turnover of 315 million euros.

"With this operation, the company intends to support a project called" Fast Farm to Fork ", a three-year industrial plan dedicated to the technological renewal of the group, which focuses on the sustainability of production processes, explained Domenico Battagliola, CEO of La Linea Verde Società Agricola SpA

“We are very proud to have structured the first UniCredit minibond in Italy accompanied by a Sace Green guarantee, demonstrating the particular attention to sustainability that unites us with La Linea Verde - said Marco Bortoletti , UniCredit Lombardy Regional Manager. The numbers in Lombardy are gratifying, as evidenced by the over 100 million euros in terms of overall volumes underlying the issues of this capital market instrument by 17 Lombard SMEs".