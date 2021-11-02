Tyson Foods invests $ 355 million in a bacon factory in Kentucky

Tyson Foods has announced that it will invest $ 355 million to build a 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, USA. The factory will produce Jimmy Dean and Wright Brand's bacon-based products and is expected to create 450 full-time jobs. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, it is "one of the largest investments in Warren County history".

Tyson Foods currently employs more than 3,900 people across Kentucky and has operations in Claryville, Albany and Robards. Tyson Foods Group President for Prepared Food, Noelle O'Mara, added, "We are thrilled to be part of the Warren County and Kentucky communities that will help make our iconic Wright and Jimmy Dean brand products".

The company's investment in the food sector is in addition to those made in the beverage sector and in agritech in Kentucky. Here the Group owns more than 350 facilities. The opening of the plant is scheduled for the end of 2023.