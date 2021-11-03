Sigep and Gelato World Cup: the selection now passes through Europe

It's competition time for Sigep 2022, the Dolce World Expo, the Italian Exhibition Group's artisan foodservice event that will be held from 22nd to 26th January at the Rimini Exhibition Centre. In fact, Gelato d'oro is back, the selection of gelato and pastry chefs who will be part of the Italian team that will have to compete for one of the 12 places available at the 10th Gelato World Cup, which will return to Rimini in 2024. The novelty in the international competition is the European championship, which will have its first edition in 2023 and will be a real "elimination phase" of the teams, each composed of a master gelato maker and a master pastry chef and chocolatier.

This means the end of the automatic system of participation "by right" and the start of a new phase of competition involving the selection of the Italian team, in collaboration with Club Italia of the Gelato World Cup, the "elimination" phase during the Gelato European Cup and, finally, participation in the World Championship. The selection of pastry chefs in the Gelato Arena is set on the calendar for 23rd January next with two competitions: the artistic piece in crunchy and a chocolate ice-cream cake. The selection of Gelato d'Oro ice-cream makers will instead be divided into a semi-final, on 24 and 25 January, with two competition tests - the "mystery cream" and the "mystery fruit" - and a final on 26 January, with the creation of a single-portion in glass and a gastronomic ice-cream.

"The novelty of the European Cup,' explains Giancarlo Timballo, President of the Gelato World Cup, 'stands alongside the other two intercontinental selections. The fourth edition of the Latin American Cup to be held in Buenos Aires in June 2022 and the Asian Cup, at its second edition, scheduled for April 2022 in Singapore. These will be joined by one in the USA. The Gelato European Cup will make the selections stricter and more professional, with teams at the height of a world competition. The teams will also have a year and a half to train and refine their technique. The passage in this elimination phase will be the test bench that leads to excellence".

"A new beginning for a new organisation - comments Flavia Morelli, Group Exhibition Manager of IEG's Food & Beverage Division - which kicks off the 'road to' that will take us to Sigep 2024, where the Gelato World Cup will once again be held, one of the highlights of this competition, but also one of Sigep's highest level training events".