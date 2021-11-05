European MP visits Melinda's underground cells

Yesterday afternoon, nine MEPs from the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (Agri) of the European Parliament visited the underground cells of Melinda. The delegation, led by the president Hon. The delegation, led by President Norbert Lins, with the participation of Herbert Dorfmann, started its visit programme from one of the most significant experiences of sustainability and will continue its programme with other stops in Alto Adige at agricultural businesses committed to the ecological transition indicated by the European Union.

The purpose of the visit to the farm was to get a closer look at the Trentino agricultural system in order to learn more about the green policy of the apple chain, precisely because one of the most virtuous models of sustainable fruit and vegetable cultivation is practised in this area. The underground cells were therefore the subject of in-depth study and curiosity, but in addition to this, the guests were also able to visit some of the harvesting, storage and processing sites, touching on the operational reality of a system of thousands of small producers guided by the model of producer organisation (PO) and association of producer organisation (AOP) created by Melinda, la Trentina and Apot.

Michele Odorizzi, president of the company, said: "We are proud to be able to welcome such a high-level international delegation. The decision to visit the agricultural system of Trentino and Alto Adige, starting from the underground cells honours our efforts to make our uniqueness known beyond our borders and gives value to a very important project, which is not only that of making our economy solid, to the benefit of all our farmers and their families, but above all that of showing our highest responsibility, towards the environment, towards the future of our children. We want to be a model, to be sustainable means for us to work for the future".

Agri plays a key role in the development of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which today with the Green Deal and Farm to Fork is very much oriented towards environmental and health issues. Most of this work is carried out by drafting reports on legislative proposals, which fall under the co-decision procedure between the Parliament, the Council and the European Commission.