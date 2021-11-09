The winners of the "Panettone World Cup"

Salvatore Tortora, pastry chef from San Paolo Bel Sito (Naples), with his panettone won first place in the "Panettone World Cup", on the occasion of the finals which took place in Lugano (Switzerland), from 5 to 7 November 2021, beating the competition of colleagues from Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the United States and France.

The final of the panettone world cup took place at the congress palace in Lugano, involving 24 finalists, who were judged by a high profile jury, composed of: Massimo Ferrante (Italy, president of the jury winner of the panettone cup 2019); Paco Torreblanca (Spain, among the best European pastry chefs), Massimo Turuani (Switzerland, Smppc president), Jimmy Griffin (Ireland, master baker), Fabrizio Galla (Italy), Debora Massari (Italy, food technologist), Davide Malizia (Italy , artistic sugar world champion), Gianbattista Montanari (Italy, panettone expert), Frank Dépéries (France), Bruno Buletti (Switzerland, panettone specialist), Vittorio Santoro (Italy), Roberto Rinaldini (Italy, world champion).

The jury, after a work that lasted three days, issued its verdict decreeing an all-tricolor podium; in fact, behind the new world champion we find, in order, Fiorenzo Ascolese from Salerno and Massimiliano Lunardi from Pistoia.