Olive oil: countdown to the 114th session of the Coi

The countdown has begun for the 114th Session of the Coi (International Olive Council) to be held in November in Tbilisi, Georgia. Georgia is the member country that currently holds the presidency. The plenary session will be held on the 25th, while the following day will be celebrated the World Olive Day. On the 24th there will be the 57th meeting of the Advisory Committee.

Meanwhile, next week, from the 15th to the 17th, the various committees will hold their meetings via videoconference in connection from the IOC headquarters in Madrid. The meetings of the Administrative and Financial Affairs, Economy and Promotion, Observatory, Regulation, and Research and Technology, and Environment committees will be held.

The International Olive Council is the only international intergovernmental organization in the olive oil and table olives sector. It was established in Madrid, Spain, in 1959, under the auspices of the United Nations. The Council is a decisive actor in contributing to the sustainable and responsible development of olive growing, and serves as a world forum to discuss policy issues and to address present and future challenges.