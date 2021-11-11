De' Longhi, record growth in the first 9 months

De' Longhi, a group active in the small household appliance sector dedicated to the world of coffee, cooking, air conditioning and home care, recorded net revenues of 2,149.5 million euros in the first nine months of 2021, up 45.9% (49.2% at constant exchange rates) compared to the same period of 2020. Adjusted Ebitda amounted to € 357 million (314.9 million on a like-for-like basis), up 124.9% and equal to to 16.6% of revenues. Net profit was 243.5 million euros, up 134.2% and equal to 11.3% of revenues.

The CEO of the Massimo Garavaglia Group commented: "The third quarter showed a robust growth trend at a high single digit rate, despite the very challenging comparison with the same quarter last year which had recorded a marked growth of + 26% on 2019. The exceptional results obtained in this macroeconomic scenario were accompanied by the expected acceleration of investments in communication and marketing. For this reason 2021 we believe we can continue to look positively at the evolution of the business, in the face of the growing global difficulties in the distribution and production sectors, and therefore we confirm the objectives and guidance for 2021 previously communicated".

Investments amounted to 92.5 million euros, an increase of approximately 33.8 million compared to last year. The positive net financial position at 30 September 2021 amounted to 216.1 million euros (451.5 million euros at 30 September 2020). The group recalls that over the last 12 months it has finalized two acquisitions, that of the American Capital Brands in December 2020 and that of the Swiss group Eversys in May 2021, for a total financial commitment of € 463.4 million. For 2021, the Group expects revenue growth at constant exchange rates, at a rate that is in the upper part of the 28% - 33% range and an adjusted EBITDA improvement compared to last year, both in value and percentage. of revenues.