Cop26, Riso Gallo among the suppliers

Riso Gallo, an Italian company specialized in the production of rice, risotto and arancini, present at the Cop26 in Glasgow, the United Nations Conference on climate change, among the protagonists chosen to compose the dishes of the various delegates and heads of state during the work of the assembly.

A choice desired by the policy aimed at sustainability that the company has been pursuing for years, and that has seen it become a promoter of a paradigm change, visible also in its manifesto "Rice is sustainable when it supports". The "Rice Charter" is a pact between Riso Gallo and its partners, who are committed to signing an agreement that respects sustainable and ecological practices in order to preserve both the territories, and the communities that inhabit them. The pact was born with the awareness that these principles encompass not only the supply chain, but also the people who work there, and the cultivated territories.

Gallo was also one of the first manufacturers in the sector to introduce a flexible and recyclable plastic material, until the passage in 2019 of FSC-certified cartons. Plastic containing vacuum rice is recyclable. A sustainability that, for Riso Gallo, feeds a circular economy, and that involves all the segments affiliated to this reality.

Carlo Preve, ceo Riso Gallo, said: "A few years ago we set ourselves the goal of becoming the first Italian rice producer to be sustainable, with the aim of creating a positive impact on the environment, generating value for all actors in the supply chain and stakeholders. Today, we are proud to be able to contribute to the work of the conference that decides the future of the Cop26 climate with our sustainable rice, promoting a renewed culture on rice, as a tool that can promote a new vision of sustainability".



