Monari Federzoni flies to China, sales up 80%

The Modenese balsamic marks positive results on all markets

Monari Federzoni, a historic company from Modena, producer of balsamic vinegar of Modena PGI, condiments and drinks, in the current year recorded an increase in exports to China of + 80% compared to 2020. Within the European borders, it is instead in the Iberian Peninsula which recorded the most significant growth with + 63%. The balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP is among the most exported Italian agri-food...

