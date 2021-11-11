Monari Federzoni flies to China, sales up 80%

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Monari Federzoni, a historic company from Modena, producer of balsamic vinegar of Modena PGI, condiments and drinks, in the current year recorded an increase in exports to China of + 80% compared to 2020. Within the European borders, it is instead in the Iberian Peninsula which recorded the most significant growth with + 63%. The balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP is among the most exported Italian agri-food...