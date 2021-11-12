SUG_Hero: great success for the exhibition in Italy

With over 1,731 visitors, great feedback for the exhibition "SUG_Hero - Metaforme - Il tappo di sughero tra storia, innovazione e sostenibilità"", held in Conegliano, Treviso, at Palazzo Sarcinelli from 11 September to 30 October last. A success given not only by the number of visitors, but by the cultural diffusion of the theme of the exhibition, which now aims to be showed in other places.



Carlos Veloso dos Santos, ceo of Amorim Cork Italia, Portuguese multinational present worldwide and specialized in the production of corks and closures for wines, beers and spirits, which organized the exposition, was recently interviewed by EFA News, who visited the exhibition. The same administrator commented on the excellent result of the event, outlining the next prospects.

"It was exciting for me to know that so many people have spent time visiting an exhibition that has as its main message the need to leave a world similar to that inherited from our parents. Now, this exhibition, which goes beyond the history of cork stopper, prepares to go elsewhere, wherever, because thanks to its being a truly exclusive narrative, it can open new horizons to future generations," he said.

We would like to remind you that the project "SUG_Hero - Metaforme - Il tappo di sughero tra storia, innovazione e sostenibilità" was financed by the Veneto Region thanks to the european social Fund and coordinated by Cuoa business school. With the aim not only of spreading the culture of sustainability, but also of making known a topic of deep relevance and importance.



