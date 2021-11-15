The International Livestock Fairs are back

After a difficult 2020 marked by the health emergency, a year in which CremonaFiere was in any case alongside the breeders with a special edition of the Livestock Fairs, the only event in Italy dedicated exclusively to agro-zootechnics is finally back in attendance. “In 2020 we made an online proposal to respond to the only possible format in that period, and we kept alive the spirit of an event born 76 years ago. It is an important and long-awaited return because professional operators need to have effective tools at their disposal to give new impetus to a sector that has suffered a lot in the last period",says Roberto Biloni, president of CremonaFiere. "We finally have the opportunity to meeting each other, to touch the technical innovations first-hand, to see the splendid garments on display live, is an important opportunity that all of us operators can exploit to give a strong signal of vitality".

Many new features this year starting from a new exhibition layout in which equipment and technologies will be placed as in the Agrinnovation area, which will present all the most current topics in the sector with the aim of providing breeders with a complete strategic vision to develop their business to the fullest. Important technical innovations will also be presented in the renewed field tests area, for the first time this year on land and indoors. Two exhibitions of historic agricultural vehicles will also be set up at the fair, but the beating heart of the event will be the livestock events: an international exhibition that will see the presence of over 470 heads from 75 Italian and foreign farms and which will take place in a completely renovated ring, judged by international judge Callum McKinven from Canada; and the international auction, organized this year with a new formula presented by Irish beater Glyn Lucas.

More than 40 scheduled appointments including conferences, seminars, workshops and presentations. Massimo De Bellis, director of CremonaFiere: "We have created an incoming program of buyers from abroad that will bring delegations from Azerbaijan, India, Moldova, Poland, Belarus, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, South Africa and Ghana to Cremona : all extremely interesting countries for developing new business. The internationalization program is implemented with the collaboration of Ita Italian Trade Agency and the Lombardy Region".