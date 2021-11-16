Valsoia closes the first 9 months with 70 million in revenues (+ 8.9%)

In the first nine months of 2021 Valsoia recorded sales revenues for € 70.0 million compared to € 64.3 million in the previous 2020 period (+ 8.9%). "The improvement of distribution coverage - explains a note from the company - the important and continuous investments in communication, the good performance of the new products as well as that of the existing ones, are the basis of the growth in revenues together with the excellent start in the management of the newly acquired Piadina Loriana and the successful start of the distribution of Oreo O's cereals".

Sales abroad are also on the rise, recording revenues up by + 10.1%. The Net Financial Position, at , is positive for € 22.7 million.

The Chairman Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi commented: "We are satisfied with the results of the first nine months of the year: the Company's revenues are growing despite the comparison with the most significant part of the 2020 lockdown, which saw stocks increase significantly in Family and at Retailers. In these first months of 2021, we presented numerous innovations in the health sector to the market, confirming our commitment to sustainability. Also of importance for the future is the agreement reached for the exclusive distribution in Italy of the historic “Vallè” brand effective from 1 January 2022”.