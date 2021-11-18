The Cremona International Livestock Fairs are back

"The dairy sector is undoubtedly one of the main assets for the agri-food sector of our country", says Massimo De Bellis, director of CremonaFiere, "and despite having withstood the shock wave of the global pandemic and the signals of exports of cheeses are encouraging, the companies operating in the sector need their work to be valued and recognized".

And the rich program of events organized as part of the Cremona International Livestock Fairs, an Italian event with a specific focus on highly profitable animal husbandry, goes in this direction. Not only to provide professional operators with the most advanced technical and scientific tools to improve their work in the company, but also to communicate directly to the consumer the great added value of one of the most important national supply chains.

“To carry out our cultural program, we made use of the collaboration of the main Italian associations and institutions in the sector, as well as the most qualified professionals and experts in agro-zootechnics. We will also have a large institutional presence, which will testify to its support for businesses and which confirms Cremona as a central hub for national agri-food”, continues De Bellis.

Many topics covered in the 40 scheduled appointments, from environmental sustainability to process efficiency, to the strategic vision of the future and of the markets. From the point of view of technical issues, breeders will be able to have the most recent indications, among the many ideas on the table, on biogas and agrivoltaic, on robots to be used in the stable, on precision animal husbandry and on biotechnologies. A focus will always be on domestic and foreign markets, with presentations on the most promising development opportunities, such as investments in Belarus. The events more centered on products and new markets will also be of great interest: the drifts of the milk market and its vegetable alternatives, for example, or of “meat without meat”, another very topical issue.