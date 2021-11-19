Eu antitrust punishes Conserve Italia

The European Commission has fined Conserve Italia Soc. Agricultural cooperative and its subsidiary Conserves France S.A. with a fine of 20 million euros for violation of EU antitrust rules. Brussels noted that, for more than 13 years, Conserve Italia has participated with other market operators - Bonduelle, Cross and Cecab, who however negotiated a fine in 2019 - in a cartel for the supply of certain types of canned vegetables to retailers and catering service companies in the European economic area.

"The sanction we inflict on Conserve Italia today reflects the gravity of their behavior", commented Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager.

The replica of the Bolognese cooperative group, lead by Chairman Maurizio Gardini, is ready. "Conserve Italia in 2013 had usefully collaborated in the investigation opened by the European Commission", explains a note. "However, there remains strong dissent over the analysis of the regulatory peculiarity of a second-level Italian agricultural consortium, which is Conserve Italia. This disagreement with the Commission had led, in September 2019, Conserve Italia not to adhere to the transaction proposed by the Commission. Conserve Italia intends, for the need to protect its own property interests and those of its agricultural producer members, to defend the institutional and regulatory peculiarities of the Italian agricultural cooperative system, to investigate the legal reasons for the Commission's decision in view of an appeal before the European jurisdiction".