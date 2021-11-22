Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Unilever sells Lipton for 4.5 billion euros
Cvc Capital acquires the entire tea and infusions division
Unilever announced the sale of the global tea business to CVC Capital Partners for € 4.5 billion, concluding a division review and spin-off that lasted more than two years.The business sold, called "Ekaterra", hosts a portfolio of 34 tea brands including Lipton, PG Tips, Pukka Herbs and Tazo (the latter purchased just over 3 years ago by Starbuck's) and generated in 2020 a turnover of 2 billion e...
