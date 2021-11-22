It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Jbs enters the cultured protein market

Will acquire a majority stake in BioTech Foods and build an R&D centre in Brazil

Jbs has announced plans to acquire a majority stake in BioTech Foods, and build an R&D centre in Brazil, for a total investment of $100m. The deal also includes an investment to build a new plant in Spain to increase the Group's production. The Spanish company, which has created a technology for the production of cultured meat, operates a pilot plant in San Sebastián and expects to reach commercial...

hef - 22153

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar