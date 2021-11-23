Federvini: Italy is the first country for growth in wine exports

According to the Federvini Economic Observatory, Italy is the first country for growth in wine exports in the comparison 2021/2019. Sustained growth of spirits on the domestic market and in exports. Balsamic Vinegar of Modena drives the export of vinegars.

Federvini relaunches its Economic Observatory, in partnership with Nomisma and Trade Lab, with the aim of regularly providing data and research in terms of market trends, present and future trends and responsible consumption models. The two studies Wines, Spirits and Vinegars were presented at the presentation held today at the Feltrinelli Foundation: Market Values and Competitiveness, curated by Nomisma, and Wines and Spirits in the Away From Home Consumption Market, created by TradeLab.

“The data show that our sectors are in good health - said Federvini president Micaela Pallini -, however it would be wrong to conclude that all is well. Unfortunately, we are witnessing a resurgence of the pandemic which, together with inflationary tensions on raw materials and increases in transport costs, seriously endanger the growth of our companies in 2022. Added to this are the attacks on Made in Italy through the introduction of duties or regulatory barriers and unacceptable attacks on our denominations. Reasons why we expect concrete support from our institutions: in administrative simplification, in promotion on international markets and in the protection of our geographical indications which are a great heritage of the whole country. We are also witnessing an international offensive against our products, demonizing and prohibitionist, which does not distinguish between correct consumption and abuse".

The first study, edited by Nomisma, shows the recovery trend in sales on the domestic and international markets. For wine, sales in the off-trade channel show at the end of September - according to NielsenIQ data - a growth of 6.1% compared to the same period of 2020, thanks above all to the strong boost given by sparkling wines which recorded an increase in 27.5%, driven by the dry Charmat and Classic Method types. Exports are also growing and in general Italian wine is enjoying important successes in the main importing countries. Purchases of Italian wine, again for the period January-September 2021 compared to 2020, show increases of 14.7% in the United States, 6.1% in the UK, 9.4% in Germany, 15% in Canada, 27% in Russia and 47.2% in China.

In the United States, in particular, exports of Italian wine recorded a growth rate compared to the pre-pandemic level (2019) which is more than double that recorded by the growth of Spanish wines (+ 6.8%) and beyond triple that recorded by the growth of French wines (4.7%).

Italy is confirmed as the first world exporter of wine in terms of volumes, followed by France which, however, is first in terms of export value. On international markets, Italian wines discount, compared to French ones, a price difference that cannot be justified in terms of quality. Suffice it to say that while the Bordeaux reds leave the French borders at € 14 / liter, the Piedmontese ones do not go beyond € 9.4 while the Tuscans do not reach € 8 / liter. Italian spirits also share this trend in part. On international markets, the excellence of Italian products must therefore be better enhanced also and above all from an economic point of view.

Spirits also recorded strong growth in sales in the off-trade channel in the first 9 months of 2021: + 8.4% compared to the same period of 2020. Although most of the sales are attributable to spirits and spirits (44% of total in value), with a very prominent role of grappa, to show the best performances is the category of aperitifs: + 23.8% on 2020. The phenomenon of mixology has been driving the sales of alcoholic aperitifs. the pandemic is no longer only linked to the occasions of consumption outside the home, but it is also increasingly widespread at home: confirming this as many as 35% of Italian consumers prefer to drink spirits at home in a mixed way.

Spirits also performed well on international markets, recording exports of 828 million euros in the first 8 months of the year, up 22% compared to the same period of 2020 and exceeding pre-covid levels, thanks to excellent dynamics of two excellences of made in Italy: liqueurs and grappa. The United States is confirmed as the main destination market for Italian liqueurs and recorded, in the 8 months, a growth of 21% compared to 2020, followed by Germany (+ 20%), the United Kingdom (+ 43%), France (-41%) and Canada (+ 22%). For Grappa, which always in the period considered grows significantly on all the main markets, the main destination countries are Germany (+ 30%), Switzerland (+ 27%), Austria (+ 18%), Canada (+ 48%) and USA (+ 46%).

For both wines and spirits, market performance is driven by large companies. From the analysis carried out on the 2015 - 2020 financial statements, it emerges that in the wine sector, companies with over 50 million euros in turnover have increased revenues by 22.1%, those between 10 and 50 million. 15.3% and those between 2 and 10 million. by 7%, while those under 2 million registered a reduction of 5.5%. In the spirits sector, in the same five-year period, companies with over 50 Mln. euros in turnover recorded an increase in sales of 3.6%, those between 10 and 50 million. 5.8%, while those between 2 and 10 million. recorded a reduction of 3.9%

As regards vinegars, the excellent performance of Balsamic Vinegar should be noted, whose sales in the Italian off-trade channel grew by 4.3% in the first 9 months of the year, against a trend of general contraction for the category (-5.0%). The trends on international markets are also positive, especially in the main reference market, the United States, where exports show an increase of + 24% in the period January-August 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Sales in France are also growing while exports to Germany and the United Kingdom suffer.

The trend of "away from home" consumption of wines and spirits, object of the study conducted by TradeLab, highlights the dimension of the impact of the closures determined in relation to the pandemic and the role of wines and spirits in moments of conviviality. In 2021, the consumption of food and drink outside the home is expected to record a turnover of 66 billion euros, up 22% on 2020 but 19 billion euros lower than what was recorded in 2019.

In this context, in comparison with 2019, wines and spirits recorded a better trend in 2021 (-5%) than the entire market for out-of-home consumption (-23%) and in line with the trend of reopening: + 156% second quarter over first quarter and + 106% third quarter over second quarter. During the summer, 170 million aperitifs outside the home and 101 million cocktails were consumed, over 1 million a day.

In the first 9 months of 2021, the distribution of the consumption of wines and spirits away from home sees wine in first place with 330 ml. of drinks (glasses / bottles / bulk - 41%), followed by cocktails and smooth spirits 235 ml. (29%), bubbles 120 ml. (glasses / bottles - 15%) and bitters and sweet liqueurs 115 ml. (14%).