German winemakers join the European Federation of Origin Wines

At the DWV (Deutscher Weinbauverband, the national association of German winemakers) Congress, held in Mainz from 1 to 3 December, the DWV's entry into the European Federation of Origin Wines (EFOW) was officially announced.

The DWV's membership will further strengthen the federation's work in promoting the European policy on wines with Geographical Indications (GIs) and supporting GI producer groups at the European Union and Member State levels. Germany's long winemaking tradition and the active role of its producer communities will contribute to EFOW's ability to promote and protect wines of origin in Europe and beyond.

"The DWV's membership in EFOW represents a significant step for our federation, which has now become a key player in discussions on EU wine policy," said Riccardo Ricci Curbastro , President of EFOW. "This significantly strengthens our representativeness, allowing us to make the voice of GI wine producers heard and advance our shared quality objectives at the European level."

For his part, Klaus Schneider , President of the DWV, emphasized: "Joining EFOW is a strategic choice for the DWV, as it allows us to fully assert and forcefully represent the interests of German GI producer groups. This partnership will help us maximize the benefits of European quality policy for German wines, ensuring our producers can thrive in a competitive market."

The DWV's membership in EFOW confirms the federation's commitment to a united and effective representation of Geographical Indication wines in Europe.