Mack & Schühle Acquires 75% of Vinicola Antonio Divella

Mack & Schühle Italia has acquired a 75% stake in Vinicola Antonio Divella Srl, a Puglia-based company operating since 1968 in Santeramo in Colle (Bari), specializing in the transformation of grapes into bulk wine. Antonio Divella reported revenues of €6.6 million in 2024 and operates from a 13,000 square meter facility with a storage capacity of approximately 250,000 hectoliters.

"This operation marks a decisive step toward verticalizing the production process, strengthening the group's presence in Puglia," explains Fedele Angelillo , sole director of Mack & Schühle Italia, who announces "synergies with the Laterza plant (Taranto province) and enhancing the region's excellent winemaking. From 2026," he adds, "our business plan aims for significant growth in terms of production and turnover, while maintaining management by the historic Divella family."

According to Giuseppe Vito Divella , sole director of Vinicola Antonio Divella srl, joining the Mack & Schuhle group "offers us the opportunity to make our professionalism available to ensure continuity in a winemaking project that began almost sixty years ago."

The acquisition is part of an expansion strategy by Mack & Schühle Italia, which recently opened its distribution network in Italy, along with a subsidiary in the United Kingdom. The group estimates revenue of around €215-220 million in 2025, with growth between 5% and 7%.