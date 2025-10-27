Italian wineries take center stage in Mexico

Istituto Grandi Marchi, an ambassador of Italian winemaking excellence around the world, continues its international tour. On this occasion, the 18 IGM wine families brought their expertise to the heart of Latin America with two exclusive meetings in Mexico, first in the capital and then in Cancun, continuing the story of the culture and identity of fine wines around the world.

"The event in Mexico was marked by great liveliness and a desire to learn more about Italian grape varieties and territories," said Alberto Tasca , vice president of the Grandi Marchi Institute and Honorary Consul of Mexico for Sicily. "Once again, the Institute confirmed its vocation to represent Italian wine worldwide, valorizing diversity as a source of strength and common identity. Wine, along with food, is a universal language that unites people, encouraging sharing in the presence of emotions, cultures, and sensations. In Mexico, we experienced authentic encounters, enriched by surprising pairings that demonstrated the ability of Italian wine to dialogue with the cuisines of the world, maintaining steadfast the values of family tradition, territory, and quality."



The double event kicked off on Monday, October 20th, at the W Hotel in Mexico City, which hosted a masterclass dedicated to discovering the Institute's wineries. This was followed by a walk-around tasting that opened the door to a journey through the terroirs and appellations that represent the pinnacle of Italian winemaking. The same format was then repeated on Wednesday, October 22nd, at Live Aqua in Cancun, offering a valuable opportunity to meet against the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea. A large delegation of sommeliers, including those from the Playa del Carmen and Medida areas, participated in the event.

The event attracted approximately 400 attendees, including buyers, sommeliers, and HORECA professionals, who immersed themselves in the world of great Italian wines, confirming the growing interest in Italian wine culture in this part of the world as well. The Mexican wine scene is proving increasingly vibrant and growing, looking to Italy as a benchmark for style, authenticity, and cultural value in the international wine scene.