American Airlines toasts Bollinger as it prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

American Airlines is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a series of initiatives that combine luxury with the airline's historic heritage. As announced yesterday, the airline has entered into a partnership with the historic Champagne house Bollinger, which will be served in lounges and on board international flights.

The collaboration with Bollinger, a prestigious family-owned winery founded in 1829, aims to elevate the travel experience, according to a statement. The celebrated special cuvée will be offered as a welcome drink in Flagship® lounges at Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, and Chicago O'Hare airports, before expanding to Los Angeles and Philadelphia in the coming weeks. Starting next month, the celebrated champagne will be served exclusively onboard Flagship® First and Flagship® Business classes on flights to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with a gradual expansion to all international routes.

This initiative is part of a year of celebrations. With just 100 days to go until the historic milestone, the airline is already looking ahead to its 100th anniversary, which will fall on April 15, 2026. To mark the occasion, a celebratory video and a new centennial logo were unveiled, incorporating the infinity symbol to represent the airline's commitment to "caring for people on their journey through life for the next 100 years and beyond..."