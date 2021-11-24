International olive day is celebrated on November 26th

Monini, the Italian company that has been producing extra virgin olive oil for over 100 years, celebrates the International Olive Day, scheduled for next November 26th. A moment of reflection wanted by UNESCO, for the first time in 2019, with the aim of protecting this plant and promoting the values of resilience, sustainability, peace and wisdom it embodies.

Values that the company itself promotes through the 25 projects of its 2030 sustainability plan: “A Hand for the Future” launched by Maria Flora and Zefferino Monini, the third generation of the company. Among the objectives is the planting of a million new olive trees, green sentinels capable of protecting the soil from hydrogeological instability, absorbing carbon dioxide and preserving the various Italian cultivars.

“The olive tree is an extraordinary tree, which has the capacity for resilience and renewal. This international day is for us a moment of reflection on the environmental situation of our country; in Italy there are 250 million olive trees and we are the first country in the world for the number of varieties, but also for celebrating the results achieved so far by our sustainability plan", explain Maria Flora and Zefferino Monini."Our region, l 'Umbria, in addition to hosting the Poggiolo oil mill, an innovative production center for our Monocultivars, already has the land of Sismano with 316,000 olive trees which in 2022 will become 432,000. Sismano, where we collaborate with the Terre del Papa farm, hosts the largest organic olive grove in Italy".

The commitment to organic is also carried out in the Carpino land in Puglia and today characterizes 100% of the Monini wood of these territories, where the olive groves are surrounded by another 992 hectares of wood, an ideal habitat for insects and plants necessary for guaranteeing the natural ecosystem in contexts of organic farming regime. According to estimates, once the project is completed, the forest will not only allow a virtuous exchange with the environment, reducing the presence of Co₂ in the air by over 50,000 tons in ten years, but will also provide a valuable aid to the repopulation of animal species and plants, fighting the desertification of the land.