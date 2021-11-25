The Italian dairy DOP protagonists at Expo Dubai 2020

“After a complex period like the one experienced in the last two years due to the health emergency, returning to live in the presence of international events like this is really important and represents a strong signal of recovery and restart. Expo Dubai is the perfect opportunity to show the strength of Made in Italy, the excellence of our PDO products and the ability to network". This is the comment by Renato Zaghini, president of the Consortium for the protection of Grana Padano, almost two months after the opening of Expo Dubai 2020.

Here the Grana Padano, Afidop and the collective of Consortia for the protection of Gorgonzola Dop, buffalo mozzarella from Campania Dop and pecorino romano Dop, had their space inside M-Eating Italy, a Fine Dining Restaurant for visitors and business area for private events, designed to convey the Italian experience at 360 ° in its areas of excellence, including the prestigious PDO dairy products.

During the universal exhibition, Afidop and the consortia have organized a series of events that will combine “pure” tastings with real show cooking. The appointment with the presentation of the different aging of Grana Padano is set for 10-11-12 March 2022.