Glanbia Nutritionals: new managers for the EMEA area

Glanbia Nutritionals, a multinational leader in the nutrition sector (ingredients, supplements, functional foods, etc.) has announced the appointment of two new managers for the Europe, Middle East and Africa area. Grace Cahalane is the new Product Strategic Manager for the bars and snacks segment with the responsibility of driving portfolio growth, developing new business and innovation and supporting the long-term strategy.

The manager joined the Glanbia Nutritionals team in 2006, immediately following her BA in Food Science and Technology from the University of Cork. During her career in the company, Grace traveled extensively, working in the R&D team in Idaho for five years, then moving to California where she collaborated in the development and production of flavors and beverages. Most recently, Grace was appointed director of the emerging platforms R&D team

The group also announced the new Premix director, Michael Hofstätter, who will lead the development and production of new functionally optimized preparations and nutrients. Michael has been a key member of the Glanbia Nutritionals team since February 2014 and previously held the position of Plant Manager at the Orsingen facility. Leading a team of 130, Michael led production and oversaw the warehouse processes, along with a recent £ 6 million manufacturing facility modernization.

Glanbia Nutritionals is the second largest producer of preparations in the world. Its proteins, custom premix solutions, bioactive ingredients, plant-based solutions and micronutrients are sold in over 130 countries around the world.